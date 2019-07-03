New Audi S8 – TFSI Power and Predictive Active Suspension

The new Audi S8 gets a high-performance V8 TFSI engine combined with an innovative suspension, ensuring excellent vehicle dynamics.

The Audi S8 has made its return for sport-luxury car fanatics, and will now provide a more refined and comfortable drive. It is powered by a new 4.0-litre V8 TFSI (Turbocharged Fuel Stratified Injection) engine that makes 571 PS and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power of the V8 is delivered via advanced systems such as predictive active suspension, dynamic all-wheel steering and quattro all-wheel drive supplemented by a rear sport differential. The mild hybrid system (MHEV) works continuously to reduce fuel consumption, giving a fuel saving of up to 0.8 litres per 100 km (or 8 ml/km). The cylinder-on-demand system also helps moderate fuel consumption by deactivating individual cylinders in situations where power is not needed.

The high-tech predictive active suspension in the new Audi S8 helps the car to perform its dual role of being a luxury vehicle while also being able to take on the track. It gives full control to the driver in any situation by pushing each wheel up and down separately with the help of electromechanical actuators. The view provided by front camera of the vehicle detects irregularities in the surface and enables the suspension to work predictively. The body is also quickly raised by as much as 50 mm when the door handle is operated for an even more comfortable entry and exit. Audi ‘pre sense 360°’ is a system wherein if the car detects an impact on the side, it can operate together with the predictive active suspension to instantly raise the body by as much as 80 mm, in turn reducing the impact to occupants. The ‘dynamic-all-wheel steering’ feature allows independent adjustment of the steering angles at the front and rear axles which, in turn returns a quick and direct steering response, a tight turning circle at low and medium speeds, and supreme stability on the highway.

Customers that want to use the new Audi S8 to its full potential can opt for high-performance carbon-fibre ceramic brake discs with a diameter of 420 mm at the front and 370 mm at the rear from the option list. The ceramic brakes are internally ventilated, low-wearing and including the calipers are 9.6 kg lighter than cast-iron discs. Each of the front calipers of these brakes has ten pistons.

The new Audi S8 boasts a new infotainment interface with high-end connectivity. The fully digital MMI touch response operation concept gives the driver full control of all functions via two large touchscreen displays with haptic feedback. There is also a function to use controls via speech that works with previously stored information and also offers Alexa as an option. The infotainment and media centre in the S8 is provided by MMI navigation plus. The Audi connect range includes a wide variety of car-to-X services including online traffic sign information, hazard alerts and on-street parking search functionality.

Traffic light information is a new feature that Audi is adding successively in selected European cities. Interconnection with the city’s infrastructure allows the S8 to receive information from the central traffic light computer via a server, enabling the driver to select a speed to match the next green-light. The Audi virtual cockpit displays an individual speed recommendation as well as the remaining time until the next green-light phase if the driver is already waiting at a red light. This system contributes to a predictive and efficient driving style and facilitates a steady flow of traffic.

Furthermore, the myAudi app connects the car to the customer’s smartphone so that they can easily send destinations to the car from their home computer.

Story: Azaman Chothia