New Audi A4 35 TDI Launched



Audi have unveiled the diesel variant of the A4 sedan, which claims to deliver better fuel economy and better performance.

German luxury car manufacturers Audi have launched the new diesel variant of the A4 sedan badged the 35 TDI. The new diesel A4 belts out 190 PS and 400 Nm of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. The A4 35 TDI is paired to a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch automatic transmission driving the front-wheels. Like the rest of the range it ditches the Multitronic CVT. The new A4 35 TDI has gone on a diet and claims to be 120-kg lighter than its predecessor. The A4 claims to have a 7 per cent improvement in performance and fuel economy.

At the launch of the A4 TDI, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said “It is never an easy task to design a successor to a best-selling model, but that is precisely what makes the whole process so very exciting. With the all-new Audi A4 35 TDI, we are yet again setting the bar a notch higher. The all-new Audi A4 35 TDI is a ground-breaking synthesis of technology and aesthetics. The technology available on the earlier Audi A4 has been redeveloped so that it yet again defines the benchmark in the segment. With a tremendous response received on A4 30 TFSI, we are now introducing the A4 with a diesel engine which is even more powerful than the previous generation A4. Whether its efficiency, drivability or high-class infotainment, the new Audi A4 35 TDI once again raises the bar in its segment”.

The new Audi A4 35 TDI offers an array of intelligent technologies including the Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone Interface and new 8.3-inch Audi MMI display. The new Audi A4 35 TDI is priced at Rs 40.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with bookings now open. Audi have certainly raised the stakes with the new A4 35 TDI. You can look forward to our full road-test in the March issue.

Story: Sahej Patheja