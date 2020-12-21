New 2021 Audi A4 Bookings Open In India At Rs 2 Lakhs

Bookings for the new 2021 Audi A4 sedan have opened in India allowing fellow country folks to be introduced to a new sportier design by the German auto manufacturer.

The new 2021 Audi A4 sedan will be the fifth generation of the car in India and will showcase Audi’s cutting-edge tech in a sportier avatar. The car will be fitted with Audi’s MMI touch display which is a fully connected system that keeps you up to date with the tech crazy world we live in.

The 2021 Audi A4 will be powered by a powerful 2.0-litre TFSI engine whose 190 horses will get you from a standstill to a ton in 7.3 seconds claim zee Germans. That sure is quite appealing to the sportier minds in the market. Audi also offers a four-year comprehensive service package as a pre-booking offer.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 – this will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven.”

Dhillon further added, “The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India.”

Bookings for the new 2021 Audi A4 sedan can be made via Audi’s website: www.audi.in