Mulgari Reveal the BMW ICON03

British tuners Mulgari Automotive have revealed the BMW ICON03 which is a tribute to the BMW 2 series.

Mulgari Automotive are a British tuning company that enhance, protect and tailor performance cars to enable owners to get the best out of their vehicles. They have been working on creating the BMW ICON03 for months and have finally revealed their creation. The main areas of focus while building the car were the drivetrain, chassis technologies and weight-saving measures. Mulgari Automotive said that their intention was to create a car full of purist driving dynamics, which was a homage to the great Bavarian driving machines of the past and present.

The car gets the three-litre BMW B58 turbocharged engine making 500 PS and 589.8 Nm of peak torque. Another addition to the performance of the car was enhancing the sound. Mulgari went with a brilliant Akrapovic exhaust system. Extended bodywork was required to achieve the desired tyre width and track. Front tyre width is now up to 255 cross section with a 275 rear providing more traction. The final design features elements of the past combined with current BMW M offerings. The dimpled carbon roof was made in homage to the E46 M3 CSL. Extended wings were given to the car in honour of the E30 M3 which are squarer and more aggressive with motorsport style cuts.

Mulgari claims to have created a chassis and suspension system that allows compliant road holding characteristics, elevated comfort and a sharp, responsive feel on track at the same time. They are also working on filming a short documentary and will attempt to set the fastest lap time they can at the Nürburgring with the BMW ICON03. The interiors of the car have also been worked upon, giving the car Recaro seats. There’s a new, flat-bottom steering wheel with extended carbon shift paddles along with flashes of yellow colour featured on the dash trims and interior stitching.

Story: Azaman Chothia