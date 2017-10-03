MINI Cooper JCW Pro Edition Launched In India



The legendary John Cooper Works Pro Edition MINI Cooper has been launched in India and will be available to order through online portal Amazon India (amazon.in). With only 20 units of the iconic small car being brought to our shores, it makes for an exciting prospect.

The original MINI Cooper due to its good looks and small size was seen on the big screen quite often. In 1963, the car featured in the movie ‘The Italian Job’ starring Michael Caine, and when the new MINI Cooper was unveiled in 2003, it was fitting to use it in the remake of the movie with the same tittle. The MINI was also the vehicle of choice of the most Iconic TV Character of the 1990s, ‘Mr. Bean’ played by Rowan Atkinson. The MINI eventually grew into an accessory making the car very desirable, along with its proven rally winning pedigree, the MINI was fast and good looking while being minutely small making it perfect for parking in big cities.

The first JCW-tuned MINI Cooper was offered in 2001 as a tuning kit on the Cooper which developed 126 PS, 11 PS more than standard. Then, in 2002, the Cooper S tuning kit was released with the original 1.6-litre supercharged four-cylinder engine offering 200 PS. In 2005, another upgrade was introduced which took the power up to 210 PS. There have been plenty of offerings for JCW-tuned MINIs over the years following the BMW Group’s purchase of JCW in 2008. Today, MINI have brought their ultimate hot-hatch to India, albeit limited to just 20 units, priced at Rs 43.90 lakh (ex-showroom).



The MINI JCW Pro Edition features a blazing red roof and red mirror caps. Along with the matte black bonnet and rear stripes accented by a red pinstripe, they reinforce the sporty characteristics of the car. The LED headlights are surrounded by trim rings in black. The 17-inch wheels wrapped in 2050section rubber look both aggressive and sporty. Coupled with the JCW aerodynamic package and John Cooper Works emblem, and carbon-fibre finished exhaust – with controllable exhaust valves – at the rear, the MINI JCW Pro Edition marks itself out as a higher-performance version.

The interior features a distinctive John Cooper Works Sport Seats with integrated headrests, designed in Alcantara Leather with contrasting Red Dinamica keeping you secured in place. The JCW Steering wheel is speed-sensitive, and designed with perforated leather and red stitching comes with paddle-shifters. JCW door-sills and a JCW gear-lever join the list of additions. The JCW Pro Edition comes with a high contrast MINI Head-Up Display, which provides information regarding the media outputs, navigation and telephone options directly in the line of sight for the driver. The 12-speaker Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System with an eight-channel digital amplifier delivering 360W.



The MINI Cooper JCW Pro Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine producing 210 PS and 300 Nm, 18 PS and 20 Nm more than a standard Cooper S. The JCW Cooper claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. Power flows through a six-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The car is also paired with three MINI driving modes Green, Sport and Comfort. Comfort is the standard drive mode, with Green being a more fuel-efficient driving mode and Sport which makes the MINI believe its a go-kart.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The MINI JCW Pro Edition is inspired by the racing DNA of John Cooper Works that combines distinctive style with legendary driving dynamics and the classic MINI go-kart feeling. Available only on Amazon India, the limited MINI JCW Pro Edition with its irresistible character and high performance capabilities, not only compliments the MINI 3-Door Cooper S but also balances the practicality of a car for everyday use.”

Story: Sahej Patheja