Mid-engined New Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Revealed

The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is finally out of the shadows, with a naturally aspirated V8 engine middle.

The new Corvette brings forward a concept Chevy have been contemplating for 60 years. While it looks unlike anything else from across the Atlantic, there is a distinct resemblance to its predecessors, save for the utterly new rear-end design that incorporates a see-through panel for the jewel in the crown – the 6.2-litre V8.

The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, in C8 form, gets an all-new powertrain with a newly developed 6.2-litre LT2 V8 which makes 502 PS and 637 Nm, when paired with the performance exhaust system. The transmission, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, has been specially developed by Tremec. The Corvette Stingray claims a sprint from 0-100 km/h of about three seconds only, when equipped with the Z51 package.

Jordan Lee, GM’s global chief engineer of Small Block engines, said, “Though now placed behind the driver, the LT2 gives the same visceral experience we all expect from Corvette. The LT2 has been designed to deliver excellent low-end torque and high-end power to give thrilling pedal response at any RPM.”

Of course, the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is more than its engine and there are a slew of changes that have made it faster than any Corvette before it. The mid-engine layout gives the new Stingray better weight distribution, enhancing performance in a straight line and on the track. It’s also more responsive and will offer the driver a greater sense of control due to their positioning closer to the front axle. The view of the road is also more race car-like, thanks to the lower positioning of the hood, instrument panel and steering wheel.

The design elements that stand out are the low-profile headlamps around all-new projectors, completely hidden door, hood and hatch releases that do not disrupt the sculpted design, large side air intakes for engine cooling and superior aerodynamic performance and an A-pillar shape that looks sporty while also not hampering visibility. The rear sees a large hatch that showcases the Kt2 engine with seven air vents, LED tail-lamp clusters with animated turn-indicators, and quad exhaust tips.

When it comes to personalization, there are several choices starting with 12 exterior colours: Torch Red, Arctic White, Black, Blade Silver Metallic, Shadow Gray, Ceramic Matrix Grey, Long Beach Red, Elkhart Lake Blue, Sebring Orange, Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow, the last three being all-new shades to the palette. There are also six interior colour themes: Jet Black, Sky Cool Grey, Adrenaline Red, Natural/ Natural Dipped, Two-Tone Blue and Morello Red, apart from two optional stitch packages: Yellow and Red, with the standard black interiors getting Sky Cool Grey stitching. There are also three seat options: GT1, which is a sporty style emphasizing comfort while providing good support for performance driving situations, and features Mulan leather trim, optional two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment, GT2, a first for Corvette, with a racing-inspired look with comfort for long trips courtesy of dual-density foam with carbon-fibre trim, Napa leather inserts, Mulan leather bolsters, a jet black-painted seat back, two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment, plus heating and ventilation, and finally Competition Sport which is designed for the serious track-focused driver and includes aggressive bolsters, full Napa seating surfaces and carbon-fibre trim on the headrest, heating and ventilation, along with an all-new durable performance textile inspired by Kevlar vests. To top it all off, there are six seatbelt colour choices: Black, Blue, Natural, Torch Red, Yellow and Orange.

Deliveries of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will begin next year.