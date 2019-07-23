MG ZS EV – Morris Garages’ India-bound All New Electric Vehicle

Morris Garages have revealed the MG ZS EV and say it will be the most affordable electric vehicle in its range.

With the success the MG Hector has seen thus far in India, MG India will be bringing in the MG ZS EV to widen their sales audience. Revealed recently, the MG ZS EV is next on the cards for the Indian market and promises to be a family-friendly and fairly priced car.

Morris Garages(MG) claim that the ZS EV is their most high-tech car ever, with the MG Pilot driver assistance suite setting new standards of specification and delivering exceptional value for money. The ZS EV combines the spacious qualities of the original ZS with a new efficient electric powertrain. Powering the new MG ZS EV is an intelligently packaged and water-cooled 44.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, feeding a front-mounted electric motor which delivers 105 kW (143 PS) of peak power and 353 Nm of instant torque. Water-cooling manages the battery temperature and allows for frequent rapid charging and optimum range whatever the weather. The Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)-certified range of the car is 163 miles or 262 km, and the MG ZS EV is offered with a seven-year warranty that covers the car and the lithium-ion battery pack. MG’s distinctive star-rider grille upfront integrates the CCS charging port for the battery.

The MG ZS EV is designed to provide customers with a stress-free driving experience. MG Pilot is a driver assistance suite that complements the driver and offers support when required. Both variants ‘Excite’ and ‘Exclusive’ include MG Pilot as standard, with features including Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Fine-tuning is offered in the form of three driving modes and three levels of regenerative braking that can be set to the driver’s preferences. Among the new features are the 17-inch alloy wheels that are designed to be light and extremely aerodynamic.

The battery has been smartly positioned underneath the car so that there is no compromise in cabin or storage space. The full-sized boot gets hidden storage areas, a split-level boot and practical features to keep items secure while on the move. The ZS EV also gets a panoramic sliding Sky Roof that gives the interior a bright and airy effect.

On the entertainment front, the MG ZS EV gets an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen featuring satellite navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth phone connectivity with audio streaming among others.

The first 1,000 customers to purchase the car will get it at an introductory price of £ 21,495 (Rs 18.43 lakh). A free home charging point and standard installation also apply to the first 1,000 retail orders. Deliveries will begin in September in the UK, and we expect the new MG ZS EV to arrive in India by the end of the year as well.

Story: Azaman Chothia