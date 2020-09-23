Mercedes Debut New Series with AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch

The all-new AMG GLE 53 Coupe has been launched by Mercedes-Benz India from Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). It packs a multi-compressor, in-line six-cylinder, mild-hybrid petrol engine.

The AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes in to replace the the AMG GLE 43 Coupe; which we absolutely enjoyed driving a few years ago. It’s large, yes, but shapely with a distinct sloping roof and coupé styling. Its looks may draw contrasting views, but if it drives, handles and stops anything like its predecessor, we’re really looking forward to it.

With the AMG GLE 53 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz India have introduced their first twin-turbo in-line six petrol engine with an electric auxiliary compressor on a 48-volt electrical system. The EQ Boost mild-hybrid powertrain provides instant torque with zero lag thanks to the 48V integrated starter/generator (ISG) and electric compressor filling in for any turbo-lag. The 3.0-litre direct-injection engine generates 435 hp at 6,100 rpm with a torque of 520 Nm peaking between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm. The EQ Boost system adds 16 kW (22 hp) and 250 Nm whenever needed with a separate 48V lithium-ion battery handling its power supply needs. The transmission is an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G nine-speed torque converter that drives the AMG-tuned 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. An AMG Ride Control system with dynamic damping is standard.

Claimed performance figures state a sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. The NEDC combined-cycle efficiency ratings for fuel consumption are 10.75 km/l and 212 g/km of CO2. WLTP numbers are awaited.

The MultiBeam LED headlamps are standard, with 21-inch wheels and the Night Package also on offer. Notable goodies inside include the standard AMG-specific MBUX interface with sporty display clusters and the Burmester premium sound system. The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Dynamic Select drive modes have seven programs with the usual five modes – “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual” complemented by two more off-road-specific choices – “Trail” and “Sand”. The AMG Performance steering wheel puts several settings a thumb flick away. The AMG TrackPace App with real-time telematics and performance data is also available.

Mercedes-Benz India has received more than 500 bookings online, thanks to their #MercFromHome digital platforms.