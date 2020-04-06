Mercedes-Benz A-Class Is All Set For India

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is all set to replace the CLA variant in the Indian market this year. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class in European markets comes with the option of a hatchback or sedan, and it is the latter that will make its way over to our shores. The new car with its muscular design and wide stance surely will appeal to customers the country over.

The new car will come with Mercedes’s MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system which offers services such as voice control, personalization, navigational display with augmented reality, touchscreen operations, and more.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class does have the semi-autonomous ability for certain driving conditions, however, that may not be an option for our traffic conditions. Mercedes have also vamped up safety features with the car from airbags all the way to a number of driver-aide systems. These driver-aide systems include Active Steering Assist, Active Distance Assist. Active Emergency Stop Assist and Lane Change Assist to name a few.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been launched in two variants A 200 and the A 180 d. Both of which will sport the 7G-DCT automatic dual-clutch gearbox. The A 200 sports power figures of 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque while the A 180 d sits at 116 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Mercedes have also claimed much-reduced CO2 emission levels from the new A-Class keeping in tune with the greener planet vision we see the world over.

Mercedes have also responded to the lacking headroom for rear-seat passengers in the CLA with the new A-Class offering a fair bit more. The standard A-Class will also be equipped with a comfort suspension setting but with specifically designed springs and dampers which have been lowered to offer a sportier persona.

The German car manufacturer has not released any word on the pricing yet but we expect it to fall in the Rs 35 lakh region as it will be the car to replace the outgoing CLA in India.