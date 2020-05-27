Mercedes-AMG GT R 2020 and C 63 Coupé Launched in India

The new Mercedes-AMG GT R 2020 and the AMG C 63 Coupé from Affalterbach’s hardcore bloodline are now in India.

Mercedes-Benz India are set to launch 10 new models this year, including the new GLA, GLS, A-Class Sedan and the all-electric EQC. The new Mercedes-AMG GT R 2020 and C 63 Coupé are the latest additions to the portfolio.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R 2020, launched at Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom), gets a style revamp with a tweaked headlamps, the Panamericana front grille with active air intakes, and updated biturbo V8 for meeting new emission norms. Under the hood is the M178 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with dry-sump lubrication and a full 585 hp and 700 Nm, linked by a carbon-fibre torque-tube to the transmission on duty: the seven-speed dual-clutch AMG SpeedShift 7DCT driving the rear wheels. Active rear-wheel steering is also part of the package. The interior is laden in Dinamica micro-fibre upholstery and is updated with a sharp info-display and a slew of electronic aids. The AMG GT R 2020 will get from zero to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé was launched in a hardcore shade of Graphite Grey Magno. Priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), it will be the most powerful C-Class in India, positioned above the 390-hp V6-powered AMG C 43 Coupé 4MATIC. The C 63 Coupé now packs the signature Panamericana grille, distinguishing it from the rest, black alloy wheels and AMG high-performance brakes. An Aero package and Carbon package are also on offer, adding a sporty carbon rear boot-lip spoiler. The M177 wet-sumped 3,982-cc biturbo V8 pumps out 476 hp and 650 Nm, funneled to just the rear wheels by the new AMG SpeedShift 9MCT nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. The AMG C 63 Coupé also gets the AMG performance steering wheel, a 12.3-inch all-digital info cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen centre console, heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and the new MBUX interface.

Mercedes-Benz India also have their Star Ease packages for both models and the #MercFromHome digital approach for everything Mercedes.

