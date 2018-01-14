Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ Teased

Mercedes-AMG have teased the hybrid CLS 53 ahead of its reveal at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.

We knew it was coming, but to see the new nomenclature evokes a new kind of excitement. The new ’53’ AMG model line opens with the CLS. The new model was teased on the official Mercedes-AMG Instagram account.

The new CLS 53 will feature bold styling, with the CLS already wowing us with its return to classic four-door-coupé styling that created a new segment when the car first arrived. The new CLS 53 gets a host of active aerodynamic elements and a new hybrid powertrain.

The 53 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine making 367 PS and 500 Nm, with, sources suggest, a 50-kW (68-PS) electric motor adding to total system output. This gives 435 PS and around, if not greater than, 750 Nm of peak torque. This set-up is similar to the new CLS 450 that also uses the straight-six, but with a 16-kW (22-PS/250 Nm) electric motor for ‘EQ Boost’ functionality that adds short bursts of power on the go. A 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission will handle power-transfer duties.

Incidentally, the new S 500, shown last year, also featured the 3.0-litre straight-six but tuned up to 435 PS and 520 Nm. The S 560 e, meanwhile, gets the older 367-PS/520-Nm 3.0 V6 (from the AMG 43 models) but with a larger 90-kW (122-PS) electric motor that also is capable of producing a whopping 440 Nm of peak torque by itself. It will be interesting to see where the ’53’ fits in, and if it gets the reported 50-kW electric motor, or the S-Class’ 90-kW motor. The reveal isn’t too far away. Watch this space.

The New CLS-Class

The third-generation CLS-Class from Mercedes-Benz was revealed and the company have, in fact, stated that the new car carries forward the torch from the original car, which had among the most beautiful, flowing lines ever seen, and, in essence, created the four-door coupé segment when it was first introduced in 2005.

A bold new face, previewed on the AMG GT Concept model, aggressive LED lighting, and a slew of changes under the skin, the new CLS-Class brings the badge forward in to the futuristic present. Apart from the contemporary interior, it packs a host of advanced driver assistance features and a new selection of engines, including the three initial in-line six petrol and diesel offerings.

The CLS 350 d and 400 d pack the new 2.9-litre six-in-line motors making 286 PS/600 Nm and 340 PS/700 Nm respectively. The 400 d also gets CAMTRONIC variable valve-lift control. The petrol-powered CLS 450 packs 48-volt electronics and EQ Boost – integrating a starter/generator with electric motor assist that provides short bursts of added go. The 3.0-litre in-line six makes 367 PS and 500 Nm, with EQ Boost providing an extra 22 PS and 250 Nm. Four-cylinder engines will join the line-up later, as will an expected all-new AMG 53 model.

The new CLS packs several features from the new S-Class including the twin 12.3-inch displays and Energising Comfort Control inside, with Dynamic Body Control, Air Body Control and 4MATIC intelligent all-wheel drive adding to its dynamic ability.

Story: Jim Gorde