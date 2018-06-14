McLaren Reveal More Of Their Upcoming Model



The fifth model to join the McLaren Sports Series under the latest Track22 plan is going to be unveiled online before being driven at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

To showcase the new model, McLaren have teased a pair of top-exit exhausts, following the view of the dramatic rear-end of the upcoming model. The new car will be unveiled online on 28 June before making its public debut with a run at the famous Goodwood Hill Climb on 12 July.



The new car is set to be a limited-edition model of the existing Sports Series’ 570S which is powered by a 570-PS, 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission. The new model will benefit from increased power, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and enhanced driver engagement. It will also deliver more track-focused dynamics. We believe the new model may receive the famous ‘LT’ moniker, reserved for the more high-performance, limited-edition models produced by the manufacturer, such as the McLaren F1 LT and, more recently, the McLaren 675 LT.

Story: Sahej Patheja