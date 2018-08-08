Maruti Suzuki Swift Top Variant Automatic Launched



Maruti Suzuki have announced the introduction of its AGS (Automatic) gearbox in the top ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants of the popular Swift hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the new third-generation Swift at the 2018 Auto Expo. The automatic variants was previously only offered in the VXI, ZXI, VDI, and ZDI variants for both petrol and diesel engine options. Features for the top variant include auto LED projector headlamps with DRLs, new alloy wheels, reverse parking sensor with camera, SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation and voice command.



Speaking at the event, R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Swift has always scored high on customers’ expectations. With the latest evolution, the all-new Swift has reached the next level of customer delight. AGS has been very well appreciated by our Swift customers. We had customer feedback seeking convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants. Accordingly, we are now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants. This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of Maruti Suzuki’s acclaimed two-pedal technology.”

The new Swift top variant AGS has been priced at the following (ex-showroom):

Swift Petrol ZXI+ – Rs 7.76 lakh

Swift Diesel ZDI+ – Rs 8.76 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja