Maruti Suzuki Rebrand Its Sales Channel called ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena’



Maruti Suzuki have announced a total restructure of their retail network across India. The new showrooms, christened Maruti Suzuki Arena claims to delight customers in several ways.

With the new Maruti Suzuki Arena the company will have four distinct retail outlets: Maruti Suzuki Arena, Nexa, Commercial and True Value, addressing every customer need.

Another key element in the restructure is digital integration for Maruti Suzuki Arena. Which is a journey for customers starting with potential customers registering their mobile number on the website, entering the ‘Arena’ where they can explore the products on display and configure their vehicle to their personal taste and adding the various accessories as well. The journey continues with customers booking their desired vehicle. A special coffee consultation area and an owners lounge claims to set the mood for friendly conversations making the overall experience special. Maruti Suzuki plan to set up over 80 Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets by March 2018.

Introducing Maruti Suzuki Arena, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Maruti Suzuki Arena is at the core of our strategy to transform our network and meet customer expectations. Maruti Suzuki Arena will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms. I am sure it will create a lasting relationship with our customers. With Maruti Suzuki Arena, we take an important step forwarding our journey of transformation.”

Story: Sahej Patheja