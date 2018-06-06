Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Set for a Makeover

Maruti Suzuki will update their Ciaz model to match up to newer cars in its segment that currently offer more features.

The Indo-Japanese auto manufacturing giant will make some cosmetic changes to its current Ciaz model to compete with the latest versions of competitors such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Toyota Yaris.

Fully-camouflaged cars have been seen being tested for Indian city roads and conditions across the country. Changes from leaked images show a new grille, nose and bumper and at the back again changes to the bumper and a sleeker tail lamp set-up. There is no information about the interior however, so whether or not Maruti make some upgrades on the inside remains to be seen.

There are rumours however, about the engine size. The current engines being used in the Ciaz is a choice of a 1.3-litre diesel or a 1.4-litre petrol. These are the same engines that you find on the Ertiga. Rumours are that the Ciaz might get upgrades to these engine options, with both a 1.5-litre petrol and an updated diesel variant possibly coming to the fore. This is not confirmed, though, and whether the car gets the engine upgrade at the launch or at a later date is unclear.

The Ciaz is priced at Rs. 8.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma petrol and Rs. 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma Smart Hybrid diesel.

Story : Zal Cursetji