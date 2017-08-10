Maruti Suzuki Announce Complete Revamp Of True Value Operations



India’s largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles Maruti Suzuki have announced a complete revamp of their True Value operations, which is designed to make pre-owned car deals more transparent for their customers.

Maruti Suzuki plan to set up a network of independent True Value outlets across the country, with a display area for pre-owned Maruti Suzuki vehicles. These outlets will be digitally integrated through a portal so that customers can get access to the details of all the cars available at True Value outlets across the country.

Maruti Suzuki claim the cars will be carefully selected to ensure quality and reliability, with over 376 parameters set by the company. If vehicles pass the criteria set during evaluation, the refurbished and service requirements are also identified and the car is refurbished at Maruti Suzuki workshops. The cars are later inspected on six parameters – engine, suspension, brakes, electricals, transmission and steering controls, and exterior and interior. Customers are also offered multiple free services and a warranty of up to one year. The vehicles will also be available with a star rating, ranging from 1 to 5, to inform customers of their verdict. The vehicle’s criteria include the car being driven for less than 1,00,000 km and being less than seven years old, and having been owned by no more than two owners.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “We want to offer buyers of pre-owned cars the same experience as buyers of new cars. A network of spacious new outlets, using digital technology for customer convenience, will be a highlight of True Value. Our focus will be on quality cars, refurbished and certified with the assurance of warranty. A star-rating for each car will help the True Value customers to make a right choice”.

He further added “As part of Maruti Suzuki’s transformation, we have introduced new products, entered new segments, and launched the NEXA channel for sales and service. All these initiatives have been appreciated by our customers. A revamped True Value is a part of these efforts.”

Story: Sahej Patheja