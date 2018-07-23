Maruti Suzuki Achieve Production Milestone Of 20 Million Vehicles



Maruti Suzuki have achieved a production milestone of 20 million (2 crore) vehicles produced in India, and are the first carmaker in India to achieve this feat. This huge number comes after 34 years and six months, since they started production in December 1983.

Maruti took over 21 years to record a production of 5 million (50 lakh) vehicles in April 2005, the 10 million (1 crore) mark was crossed six years later in March 2011. In another four years and two months, Maruti smashed past the 15 million (1.5 crore) vehicles-produced barrier. It then took Maruti Suzuki just three years and two months to record the landmark 20-million-production figure. Maruti’s first milestone of one million vehicles produced was achieved in March 1994, and the growth rate of production shows the rise Maruti have had, and the growth in the Indian automotive market.

Expressing his gratitude, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We would like to thank all our valued customers, business partners, Government, investors and all stakeholders. The 20 million production milestone is a testimony of trust in brand Maruti Suzuki. For over three decades, Maruti Suzuki has worked to listen and meet the evolving customer aspirations with contemporary products of global quality. We are committed to serve customers with products and services, which are best in quality, safety and ahead in technology.”

Maruti Suzuki currently make 16 models in the domestic market. The vehicles made here in India are also being exported to over 100 countries.

Story: Sahej Patheja