Mahindra KUV 100 NXT Launched



Mahindra have unveiled the updated KUV 100 NXT, which adds over 40 new features and enhancements, with prices starting at Rs 4.39 lakh.

The new KUV 100 NXT picks up where the old one (which was launched in 2016) left off. The new KUV 100 NXT features more aggressive exterior styling, which should enhance its SUV stance. The car has a new front grille and bumpers with flared wheels-arches and cladding adding to the cars tough and butch look. Along with the new front redesign, the car also gets new 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and powered wing-mirrors with turn indicators.



Inside, the KUV packs more features, such as the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, electronic temperature control panel, and parking sensors. Safety-wise the monocoque construction comes with standard ABS and dual airbags (K2 onwards).

The KUV 100 NXT will be available in five variants, K2, K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 with both petrol and diesel engines to choose from and seating either five or six passengers. The drivelines carry on as they were, with subtle tweaks for further efficiency. The 1.2-litre mFALCON G80 petrol motor delivers 82 PS and 115 Nm. The 1.2-litre mFALCON D75 turbo-diesel motor develops 77 PS and 190 Nm of torque.

Prices for the new KUV 100 NXT are as follows (ex-showroom)

Petrol:

K2: Rs 4.39 lakh

K2+: Rs 4.79 lakh

K4+: Rs 5.24 lakh

K6+: Rs 6.04 lakh

K8: Rs 6.40 lakh

Diesel:

K2: Rs 5.39 lakh

K2+: Rs 5.63 lakh

K4+: Rs 6.11 lakh

K6+: Rs 6.95 lakh

K8: Rs 7.33 lakh