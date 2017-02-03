Mahindra Celebrate One Year of the KUV100



Mahindra have introduced a stylish new dual-tone version of the compact KUV100 for the vehicle’s first anniversary on Indian roads.

The updates made to the KUV100 will be available in the K8 variant with two new colour options for dual-tone exterior colour – Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with a sporty Black roof. The KUV’s stance has been enhanced with larger sized 15-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a new sporty black and theme. Customers will have the option to personalize their KUV100 with four accessory kits: sporty exterior and interior kits, and premium exterior and interior kits. Each kit comprises of multiple accessories to further enhance the KUV100.

Speaking on the introduction of the fashionable new look KUV100, Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), M&M Ltd., said, “On the first anniversary of KUV100, we would like to thank our customers for their support in creating a new SUV segment. The KUV100 has the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition. At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100’s style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth.”

The KUV100 price starts at 4.58 lakh, and its new avatar will be available on the top-end K8 variant for Rs. 6.37 lakh, both ex-showroom, Delhi.

Story: Sahej Patheja