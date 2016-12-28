Mahindra Announce New Leadership



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have announced a restructuring of their businesses under Managing Director Dr. Pawan Goenka.

Mahindra have formed a new sector within the M&M umbrella – the Agriculture Sector. This is in addition to its two existing sectors, namely – Automotive and Farm Equipment. Mahindra have also announced the appointment of Rajan Wadhera as the new incoming President of the Automotive Sector. Mr. Wadhera will take over from Pravin Shah, the current President & Chief Executive (Automotive) M&M Ltd, who retires on March 31, 2017.

Subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated, Rajesh Jejurikar has been named the President of the Farm Equipment Sector and Ashok Sharma, the President, of the Agriculture Sector. All three sector Presidents in their respective capacities will report to Dr. Pawan Goenka. All these changes will be effective April1st , 2017.

Story: Sahej Patheja