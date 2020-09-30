Lucid Air EV Luxury Sedan Breaks Convention

Lucid Motors sought to set new standards for sustainable transportation and their advanced luxury EV, the Lucid Air, was shown with much anticipation in a global web broadcast from their Silicon Valley headquarters.

The Lucid Air is the result of a revolutionary approach to automotive packaging: the Lucid Space Concept. It uses the miniaturization of an in-house developed drivetrain to maximize cabin room; a concept central to the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) upon which the Lucid Air, and forthcoming Lucid vehicles, will be built. It’s a holistic, clean-sheet approach to advanced EV construction without the use of existing “off the shelf” solutions often seen from other automakers. Its interior is inspired by a private jet. The aim is to have an environment designed occupants to savour the time spent in the car.

The Lucid Air has up to 1,080 hp on tap from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up. It can achieve a 9.9-second quarter-mile. The power is complemented by available extended-range capability with a battery pack of up to 113-kWh and an estimated range of between 653 and 832 km on a single charge.

Four variants of the Lucid Air will be offered: Air, Air Touring, Air Grand Touring and Air Dream Edition. Deliveries of the new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021 for the Air Touring and the Air Grand Touring. The Lucid Air is priced from from $80,000 (Rs 59.20 lakh) and is set to arrive in 2022. The Air Touring, priced at $95,000 (Rs 70.30 lakh), gets a 620-hp powertrain and a range of up to 653 km. The Air Grand Touring is priced at $139,000 (Rs 1.03 crore) and packs an 800-hp powertrain with a range of up to 832 km.

The top-of-the-line Lucid Air Dream Edition model will be offered in limited numbers and pack 1,080 hp and have a range of up to 748 km or 809 km. It will be available in Spring 2021.