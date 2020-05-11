Limited TSI Edition Volkswagen Polo and Vento Launched in India

Volkswagen India have introduced the Limited TSI Edition Polo and Vento at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Polo hatchback and Vento sedan derivative have been popular models for those buyers who prioritize safety, robust build quality and engaging driving characteristics higher up their list of needs. Ahead of the BS6 norms kicking in, the new 1.0 TSI-powered models arrived, but the whole pandemic situation brought the already slowing scenery to a grinding halt almost overnight.

The Limited TSI Edition Polo and Vento are based on the Highline Plus MT trim level and now have even more seasoning to up their style quotient. The models feature a honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold ‘TSI’ badging across the doors, black wing-mirrors, a glossy black roof and spoiler. These additions are intended to depict the power and dynamics on tap that comes courtesy the TSI engine.

Volkswagen’s 1.0-litre TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) engine is a three-cylinder turbo-petrol with direct injection that offers commendable output figures while also delivering impressive fuel economy. This engine effectively replaces the 1.2-litre four-cylinder TSI engine, which made 105 hp and 175 Nm. The new 1.0 TSI, though, is a global Group engine and powers several offerings across brands within the VW Group. It makes a peak power of 110 hp and hefty 175 Nm of torque. In the Polo and Vento Limited TSI Edition models, they’re harnessed by a six-speed manual transmission. That’s enough for spirited performance as well as an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of up to 18.24 km/l for the Polo and up to 17.69 km/l for the Vento.

With the digital way being the only viable solution for now, VW India have begun online bookings for the Limited TSI Edition models of both the Polo and Vento, with attractive special offers for customers who book online.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratize our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers.”

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento Limited TSI Edition models can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as things begin to open up.