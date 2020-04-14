Last 991 Porsche 911 to be Auctioned for Charity in the USA

Considering the present scenario, the last 991 Porsche 911, a Speedster in GT Silver Metallic, is set to head under the hammer for a good cause.

Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) and renowned auction house RM Sotheby’s will host a unique charitable auction with a money-can’t-buy package for Porsche enthusiasts. All the proceeds, excluding taxes and fees, will b donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The auction’s sole lot will be the last-ever 991-generation 911 to enter and pass down the serial production line at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory. The one-week auction in the US will be held via RM Sotheby’s online-only auction platform in compliance with social distancing guidelines without delaying the charitable fundraiser.

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, said, “We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities. United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

Fittingly, the auction vehicle is a unique 911 Speedster, one of the limited 1,948 examples, created to mark 70 years of Porsche sports cars. Finished in GT Silver Metallic, the 911 Speedster remains unregistered, having covered just 20 delivery miles. It has the 510-hp 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 911 Speedster being auctioned features the Heritage Design package – one of several personalization options available on the 911 Speedster. This specific car was created on the production line in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in December.

Porsche Design are also supporting the auction with the creation of a bespoke addition to the package: a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph. The watch incorporates the vehicle’s historic design features, including a strap made in the exact same cognac leather as that applied to the interior of the sports car and a silver winding rotor that mirrors the car’s unique wheels. Created exclusively for 911 Speedster customers and made in Switzerland, the limited-edition and COSC-certified timepiece with flyback function will feature the chassis number of the final 991-generation 911, making it unique.

The winning bidder and a guest will be invited to take a personal, behind-the-scenes tour of the Porsche AG Weißach development headquarters – including experiencing the test track – on a 1:1 basis with Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively. The car will also be accompanied by a one-of-a-kind book illustrating the assembly and completion of the last 991, including photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team. Finally, the handover of the vehicle will be hosted by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, which will take place at a dedicated event in the US.