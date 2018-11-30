#LA2018 New Toyota Prius Introduced

Toyota have showcased their latest version of the hybrid that got the ball rolling, their environment-friendly car, the Prius. With Mother Earth always in mind, the new Prius is all set to further reduce its carbon footprint.

However, Toyota wants Prius customers to enjoy journeys even when conditions are not ideal. It is here that you find the biggest change, as the Prius now comes with AWD, but only when needed. Even though the Prius will still continue with the 1.8-litre engine, upgrades include a new AWD-e or electric all-wheel-drive with a magnet-less motor in the rear for the first time. This motor will power the rear wheels from 0-10 km/h and, if the need arises, it will kick in at speeds of up to 70 km/h. When not needed the Prius will stay in two-wheel-drive mode so as to offer better fuel economy.

Fuel economy is another point to boast about for the Toyota Prius. The Prius is now the most fuel-efficient, all-wheel-drive car available in North America. Combined fuel economy estimates, city and highway, for the Prius are 23.85 km/l for the L Eco grade while the LE, XLE and Limited variants will give you 22.14 km/l.

You also get the regular list of equipment as well as the bells and whistles as seen on the previous models, but, with the AWD-e model, which allows for a little more exploration of the world it is trying to save, you do get a few adventure-centric features. For example, a spacious boot – with the battery pack now under the rear seat – and roof-rack attachments for kayaks, snowboards or any other sort of cargo that may take your fancy.

With the Toyota Prius presently on sale in India, we may just see the range expand with this one.

