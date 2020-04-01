Kia Sonet Compact SUV – 9 Things You Need To Know

The Kia Sonet, slated to be launched this festive season, will offer segment-best features like the Kia Seltos did when it was introduced in India





Kia Motors India dazzled the crowd at the Auto Expo 2020 with their stylish Kia Sonet compact SUV concept. The Sonet will be the company’s third car model in India after the Seltos mid-size SUV and the Carnival premium MPV. Here’s what we know so far about this attractive SUV.

Kia Sonet Launch Date

The Kia Sonet was scheduled to be launched between August-September 2020, but the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on development and production. Uncertainty looms. but Kia Motors India are aiming to have enough units of the Kia Sonet produced by the time the new compact SUV is launched. So once the bookings open, car buyers don’t have to wait too long to get deliveries. An exceptionally long waiting period will make prospective customers consider other car options, and that’s something Kia wouldn’t want to happen.

Compact Size

The Kia Sonet will be the Korean car brand’s smallest SUV, measuring less than four metres in length. This qualifies the compact SUV to claim the Excise Tax benefits that the government of India offers to small cars (sub-four-metre). This will make the Sonet the most affordable Kia offering in India yet.

Almost Production Ready

Speaking to the Kia Motors India executives, we learnt that the Kia Sonet shown at the Auto Expo 2020 is practically production-ready. This means that the car that Kia will launch in India will be more-or-less similar to this concept, barring things like the oversized wheels, exaggerated grooves on the bumper and even the premium flush door handle.

Design

The Kia Sonet is based on the proven platform which is used on the Hyundai Venue. But the Kia engineers have done a remarkable job of differentiating it from Hyundai’s compact SUV. You’ll agree that the Sonet looks a lot sportier and more robust with its boxy design. Especially when you take a closer look at the sharp head-lamp design, signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille and the faux sump guards on the bumper. We were impressed with the design treatment on the rear of the car, especially the LED strip that connects the tail-lamps. The treatment of the C-pillar along with the dual-tone roof and silver roof-rails create an aggressive stance.

Class-Leading Feature

Kia Motors India have been outdoing competition by introducing best-in-class features. They did it when they first launched the Seltos and are set to repeat the phenomenon with the new Kia Sonet compact SUV. This will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (borrowed from the Kia Seltos), which is the largest in the segment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be part of the parcel, along with wireless phone charging dock, rear camera and parking sensors. The buzz is that the Kia Sonet may also bring features like ventilated seats and even a Bose audio system to the sub-four-meter SUV segment. These fancy features will be the key attraction for younger car buyers.

Engine Options

Kia Motors India haven’t revealed all the details, but the Kia Sonet will likely come with three engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Even the Hyundai Venue is offered with these engine options, so we expect the transmission choices to be similar too, including a five-speed manual for the entry-level 1.2-litre petrol, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will sport a six-speed manual. The turbo-petrol might also be offered with the seven-speed DCT automatic. We won’t be surprised if the Kia Sonet is offered with a diesel-automatic option as well, to give it an upper hand compared to the Hyundai Venue.

New Transmission Option

During the unveiling at the Auto Expo 2020, Kia Motors India announced that they will also introduce iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) with auto rev-matching for smooth gear shifts, a first-of-its-kind in a production car in India. This new gearbox will provide hassle-free driving with clutch-less gear shifts, which is a cost-effective solution which falls in between a manual gearbox and an AMT. This clever system allows the driver to shift gears manually, without using the clutch pedal.



Kia Sonet Price

With its stylish design, segment-first features and a range of engine and transmission options to choose from, the Kia Sonet compact SUV might ask for a slight premium for the fully-loaded variants. The company might introduce a strip-down version to achieve an attractive base price to woo customers into Kia Motors India showrooms. We expect the price of the Kia Sonet to range between Rs 7 lakh to close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Competition

With an attractive packaging, the Kia Sonet will aim for the top slot of the compact SUV segment. The main rivals in this class of cars are the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

