Kia Introduce the Top Trim X Line Seltos

Kia Motors have introduced the top-of-the-line X Line Seltos starting at a price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The ‘X Line’ is now the highest trim of the mid-size SUV from Kia.

The X Line Seltos will be available with the 1.4 T-GDi turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic and is priced at Rs 17.79 lakh whereas the second option is the 1.5 CRDi turbo-diesel engine coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission which retails at Rs 18.10 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The Kia X Line Seltos features an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour and brings in to the segment 18-inch, crystal-cut, ‘Matte Graphite’ alloy wheels. The X Line Seltos hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos that further enhances the dynamic look of the car. The ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette upholstery imparts a premium feel to the interior and maintains the standard of quality and comfort.

The highlights of the X Line Seltos include a ‘Matte Graphite’ radiator grille and fog-lamps with ‘Xclusive Piano Black’ accents, front and rear skid plates with ‘Sun Orange’ accents, ‘Xclusive Piano Black’ dual muffler design and tailgate garnish, side door garnish and centre wheel-caps with ‘Sun Orange’ accents, ‘Xclusive Piano Black’ wing-mirrors and shark-fin antenna, and an exclusive ‘X Line’ emblem.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning”.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy