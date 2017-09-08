Jeep Compass Scores Five Stars in Euro NCAP

The 2017 Jeep Compass has shone in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) acquiring a full five-star safety rating.

The new compact Jeep was recently subjected to the Euro NCAP safety rating test. The variant tested was the left-hand-drive 2.0 4×4 Limited. The rating is, of course, valid for both left- and right-hand-drive versions for both the 1.4 MultiAir petrol and the 2.0 MultiJet diesel models of the Compass.

It scored an impressive 90 per cent for adult occupant protection, 83 per cent for child occupant protection, 64 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 59 per cent in the safety assist. The low marks for safety assist are because the seat belt reminder is only for front seat occupants, while points were lost in the adult occupant protection in the pole lateral impact test.

The Jeep Compass is available now in both petrol and diesel versions across multiple trims, priced between Rs 14.95 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Production of the Compass takes place at the FCA facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. It’s five-star rating reaffirms the company’s commitment to safety, although the provision of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which is a significant chunk of the safety rating, is not on the equipment list here.

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Euro NCAP