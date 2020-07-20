Jeep Compass Night Eagle Coming to India

The American SUV experts have confirmed that the limited edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle will arrive in India.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle isn’t what you would call a brand new model since it has been on sale in foreign markets for a while now – like in the UK, since August 2019. However, because it has been sale abroad all this while, we know what to expect even though Jeep India are being coy on the whole project. The changes begin on the outside with a glossy blackened-out approach to the grille, fog lights, and window surrounds. The ‘Jeep’ and ‘4×4’ badging also get the blackened effect to match up to the whole Night Eagle motif. The whole aesthetic is rounded out, quite literally, by the 18-inch Gloss Black and aluminium alloy wheels.

The inside gets glossy black bezels and a reworked seat fabric approach that includes “techno leather and premium cloth” all in black of course. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle also gets the brand’s latest, most cutting-edge Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen which features navigation with 3-D graphic along with the standard Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility. This edition is essentially visual update more than anything else, so engine options don’t change. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with the same 2.0 diesel engine and 1.4-litre petrol engine as the rest of the lineup. No word yet on the pricing of the Night Eagle edition but Jeep are planning a launch soon so we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Of course, Jeep have unveiled an updated 2020 variant of the Compass for all international markets, so that too is in the pipeline although it is unlikely to make its way into to India until the end of the year at the very earliest.