Isuzu Motors Open New Dealership In Vijayawada



Isuzu Motors India Private Limited have expanded their footprint in Andhra Pradesh by opening a new dealership – Mahavir Isuzu in Vijayawada. The company have three operating dealerships in Andhra Pradesh at Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Tirupati and the one in Vijayawada will be the fourth in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Hitoshi Kono, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Mahavir Group as our authorized dealer in Vijayawada. The discerning customers of Vijayawada will find Isuzu vehicles exceeding their expectations on product quality and service. Andhra Pradesh is a key market for us and with our manufacturing operations here, the State is also a key part of our growth strategy. With the 100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption extended for Isuzu vehicles manufactured and sold in Andhra Pradesh, we will work at making Isuzu the most coveted brand in the region”.

The showroom has been designed and built according to Isuzu Dealership Standards and is strategically located. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Isuzu experts and will provide quality customer experience to the visitors. Isuzu vehicles manufactured and sold in the state of Andhra Pradesh enjoy a 100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption which will continue for the next five years.

Story: Sahej Patheja