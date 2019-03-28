India-bound Kia SP Signature Revealed in South Korea



The near production version of the Kia SP2i has been showcased at the Seoul Motor Show, South Korea, dubbed as Kia SP Signature.

Kia Motors are all set to launch the Kia SP2i premium compact-SUV in India, which is based on the Kia SP-Concept in the second quarter of 2019. The Kia SP2i will be the company’s first product in India. Trial production of the compact-SUV commenced back in January at Kia’s manufacturing facility in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.



The Kia SP Signature borrows most of its design elements from the Kia SP-Concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. It follows the signature Kia design philosophy featuring a split headlamp setup with integrated daytime running lamps, Tiger nose grille with extensive chrome accents and also an all-black roof along with roof rails. The production version of the Kia SP2i will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touch screen infotainment system with Apple car play and Android Auto, a futuristic two-spoke steering wheel and safety features such as ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, reverse parking sensors, and dual front airbags amongst others.

The Kia SP2i is likely to be launched with BSVI- compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in both Automatic and Manual transmissions. Kia could also launch a plug-in hybrid variant of the car at a later date.

The India-bound Kia SP2i has been rumoured to be called Tusker or Trazer when it is launched later this year and is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh and would go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Tata Harrier, and the recently launched Nissan Kicks amongst others.