Hyundai Great India Drive 2020 Flags-off From Delhi

The fourth edition of the Hyundai Great India Drive has flagged off from our capital city, Delhi, today.

The event forays the travels of all major publications, including yours truly Car India, through different parts of the country. This year the theme is ‘Progress for Humanity’ which is in itself a topic that could fill a magazine.

The star of the drive will be the all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback, that is taking the country by storm. This new hatchback will be driven across the length and breadth of the country showcasing its ability as well as our beautiful country.

Commenting on the drive, S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said, “Our Global Vision holds a strong significance in today’s context and as we adapt to this new normal, ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will encapsulate Humanity’s progress in the face of adversities. As new possibilities emerge, Hyundai is also advancing its product offerings for India and here leading the way is the all-new i20 a perfect example of modern & advanced technologies for Indian Millennial customers. In this new normal ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will mark the progressive journey into the next decade as we emerge stronger out of 2020 and move into 2021.”

The all-new Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 6.80 lakh ex-showroom for the base 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol manual and goes up to Rs 11.33 lakh ex-showroom for the 1.0 turbo GDi petrol DCT option. The Hyundai i20 also gets a 1.5-litre diesel option that starts at Rs 8.20-lakh ex-showroom.

Stay tuned for our journey which shall be available soon in our magazine coverage as well as a video.