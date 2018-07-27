Hyundai About to Reveal New Small Hatchback

Hyundai Motors India are set to reveal the name of their new small hatchback in the first week of October this year with a suspected launch soon after.

According to rumours, the new car may just carry the ‘Santro’ name with a suffix, similar to what Hyundai did with the ‘Santro Xing’. This time around the Korean manufacturer have decided to hold a competition where customers can suggest names for the new car. Whether it would be for the full name or just a suffix, remains to be seen. Hyundai’s subsidiary, Kia, had a similar contest for an SP concept car that will go on sale next year.

The new car is expected to replace the Eon entry hatchback, however, since the Santro was such a tremendous success it would be understandable for Hyundai to re-introduce the name albeit with a new suffix. Spy pictures making their rounds show that the car seems to have a tall roof, like the old Santro, and, knowing Hyundai, will probably be packed with features and a plush interior with regard to its segment and competition.

Engine speculation differs, but what we expect is either an updated version of the Eon’s 800-cc or 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine or even a revised 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit. Either way, both will be compliant with new emission norms and would, very possible, be available with the option of an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) based on a five-speed gearbox.

Competitors for the new Hyundai car would be the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Datsun Go, and the Renault Kwid. There is no word on the official pricing yet but, expect it to be in the same region as its competition. We shall keep you posted on any other information we receive from now until the official launch later this year, which, we believe, will be an extravagant affair.

Story: Zal Cursetji