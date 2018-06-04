Honda Ups Sales by 41 Percent as Amaze Leads Numbers

Honda Cars India’s All New Amaze model has helped the company up its sales figures by 41 percent in May 2018.

Honda’s Amaze is a sub-four metre sedan that offers practicality, frugality, and convenience, and even in a segment that’s as competetive as this one, the car seems to have carved itself a niche.

Rajesh Goel, who is the Senior Vice President and Director in the Sales and Marketing department for Honda Cars India, said, “We are delighted with the customer response to the All New Amaze which has helped our overall sales grow by 41% in May 2018. The customers have appreciated the car for its one class above offering of unmatched bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, advanced engine technology and outstanding driving dynamics. During last month, we prioritized Amaze production volumes to cater to the strong customer demand. We are confident that we will continue with our sales momentum in coming months.”

The numbers look promising so far, however, only time will tell whether this trajectory continues for the current iteration of the Amaze on our shores.

Story : Zal Cursetji