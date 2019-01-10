Honda City ZX MT Petrol Launched

The Honda City has received a new top-end manual trim level with Honda Cars India having added the ZX MT grade to the line-up, priced at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Honda City ZX MT is now the top-spec petrol variant with a manual transmission. This new model has apparently been in demand by the Honda City buyer and has resulted in the company offering the said variant.

The key features of the Honda City ZX MT are six airbags, LED lights package – basically almost every single bulb is now an LED one, an electric sunroof, alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic rain-sensing wipers. The car will be available in two new colours called Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in petrol with manual transmission to complete the top-spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers. The addition of new colours and standard application of rear parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market.”

The new ZX MT grade joins Honda’s fairly wide City line-up with the petrol CVT transmission V, VX, and ZX as well as the manual transmission petrol and diesel SV, V, and VX grades.

Story: Zal Cursetji