Honda City Achieves Sales Milestone



Honda have announced that their best selling car has now achieved a landmark sales figure of over 7 lakh units sold since the model was first introduced into the country in 1998.

The Honda City is currently in its fourth generation in India, a model that has been extremely well received by Honda customers. The current-gen City saw the introduction of the 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine, given the popularity of the diesel motor in our country. India currently accounts for 25 per cent of the City’s worldwide sales. The fourth-gen City is also the most successful model of this product line with over 2,69,941 units sold.

Speaking about the milestone achievement by the Honda City in India, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda City is our bestseller model in India and the only premium sedan to achieve cumulative sales of 7 lakh units in the country. With a strong legacy of four generations, the City brand has evolved with the changing tastes and aspirations of our customers. We thank all our City customers for their patronage of the brand.”

he further added, “India has always been a strong market for Honda City and currently accounts for 25 per cent of its worldwide sales. It’s a complete package of sporty looks with advanced safety, superb driving performance, high fuel efficiency, best comfort and a rich equipment list. We hope the Honda City will retain its much-loved brand status in the years to come.”

Story: Sahej Patheja