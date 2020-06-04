Haval B06 Images Surface



Haval is part of Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors’ brand lineup, and they have released images of their new Haval B06 SUV.

B06 isn’t the SUV’s official name, just a codename currently, and the vehicle isn’t due for a production-spec showcase till the end of the year. The Haval B06 has been designed by global design director, Phil Simmons who also holds the role of the brand’s vice president. Simmons CV includes a stint at Land Rover as design director as well. The design is sort of reminiscent of the box-inspired proportions of old Land Rovers, but it is its own thing overall with those glinting DRLs and that wide front grille.

There is no information regarding the Haval B06’s dimension, specs, mechanics, and features as of yet. But we do know that Haval have officially entered India at the Auto Expo earlier this year, so the B06 will most likely make its way to India once the brand has it set up for full-blown production.