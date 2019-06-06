Fresh Take – Toyota Glanza Launched in India

The new Toyota Glanza has been launched in India, making it the latest entry in the burgeoning premium hatch space. Prices start from Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The hatchback has always been a practical mode of transport, yet many, even today, prefer a saloon for reasons of prestige or status. Let’s face it. A hatch is a more usable everyday car and is flexible in its packing. While Toyota have the Etios Liva and Etios Cross, the market leader has several cards to play and has been seeing winning hands for a while. Let’s address the elephant in the room, then. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been badge-engineered to become the Toyota Glanza. But what does that mean for you, the buyer? It means the Toyota badge, which entails quality, reliability and efficiency. It also means that it will be under a Toyota warranty and service network.

The Toyota Glanza gets a pair of 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines, both of which are compliant with the latest BS-VI emission standards. The new Suzuki DualJet 1.2-litre SmartHybrid motor is the newer of the two, bringing 90 PS and 113 Nm, with an intelligent start-stop system, brake energy regeneration, as well as torque assist, thanks to a lithium-ion battery pack. This engine will only be offered in the base G trim of the Glanza, paired to a five-speed manual transmission. It weighs 20 kg more than the conventional 1.2 engine, with the G MT variant tipping the scales at 910 kg. The claimed efficiency is 23.87 km/l.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine with 83 PS and 113 Nm, seen on several other models, will be offered with the higher V trim with a five-speed manual transmission, and will also be available in the G CVT and V CVT, both of which use the continuously variable automatic transmission. The CVT variants add 45 kg to the weight, weighing in at 935 kg. The claimed efficiency is 21.01 km/l for the MT and up to 19.56 km/l for the CVT.

The new Toyota Glanza has been equipped with a slew of modern features. Apart from the familiar curves of the bodywork and standard 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/55 tyres, the interior sees a good bit of kit. The driver’s multi-information display is a TFT unit, a media system with four speakers, two tweeters, a centre touchscreen, Bluetooth, Aux and USB is standard. Also standard are automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry with central locking and push-button start, power windows on all four doors with auto up/down for the driver, a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, height-adjustable driver seat, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual front airbags, a 339-litre boot, and a 60:40 split rear seat among others. The V spec cars get UV protected glass, a reverse camera, auto headlamps with follow-me-home function and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, with daytime lights front and rear light guides outside.

The ex-showroom prices for the new Toyota Glanza are as follows:

G MT – Rs 7.22 lakh

V MT – Rs 7.58 lakh

G CVT – Rs 8.30 lakh

V CVT – Rs 8.90 lakh



Look forward to our first drive review shortly.