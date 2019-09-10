#Frankfurt2019 BMW Concept 4 Sees the Light

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show was where the stunning BMW Concept 4 was under the spotlight.

The BMW Concept 4 is the latest thriller from Bavaria. The striking two-door coupé design could well be the inspiration for not just a future 4 Series and M4, but it also indicated what the expected i4 will look like in the not-so-distant future. The BMW Concept 4 has the marque’s signature proportions in their most modern form: the stretched bonnet, long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs all combine to create a modern, elegant and dynamic coupé outline and a low-slung body that looks fast even standing still.

BMW say the interplay of tautly-chiselled volumes and a small number of extremely precise contours create a rare sense of emotion and dynamism. The expressive exterior shade “Forbidden Red” accentuates the car’s surfaces particularly vividly. Those in the light at any one time project a rich, glossy red, while being in the shade creates an almost black effect and a striking contrast. The interaction of contours and volumes therefore exude a dramatic sense of radiance and depth. The form and design of the new BMW Concept 4 reference legendary classics such as the BMW 328 and the BMW 3.0 CSi, shining a light on the Bavarian marque’s long and illustrious history as a maker of fine coupés and driver’s cars. Quite the stunner it is, indeed.

Among the highlights of the athletic new body design in the BMW Concept 4 are the elements that go into making it a standout: a slender glasshouse, narrow window aperture, the long and sweeping roofline flowing into the boot lid, the bulging rear wheel-arches and the rear wheels themselves and the muscular-looking shoulders higher up. A single main horizontal line between the wheel arches takes the place of a classical contour line in shaping the character of the flanks, running relatively low down along the side of the car to creating a low visual centre of gravity. Further down, another character line rises dynamically from the rear of the front wheels towards the boot lid, bringing extra agility into the mix. The LED rear light clusters each consist of a single fibre-optic element, for that familiar BMW L shape, inside the glass cover.

We hope to see everything from efficient all-electric powertrains to engaging plug-in hybrid performance-oriented drivelines inside this new BMW 4 when it does arrive in ready-to-drive form.

