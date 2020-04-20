Ford Mustang Is World’s Bestselling Sports Car

The Ford Mustang was acknowledged as the world’s bestselling sports car. The iconic Mustang recently celebrated its 56th birthday on 17 April.

Mustang Day – the nameplate’s 56th birthday – the Ford Mustang now celebrates two global sales crowns, earning that of the world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupé title. The Ford Mustang is also the USA’s bestselling sports car for the last 50 years.

The iconic Ford Mustang sold 102,090 units in 2019, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the bestselling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Ford Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 per cent, while those in Poland rose by nearly 50 per cent, and, in France, they nearly doubled.

The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupé in the world. Sports coupés, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

Ford sold 9,900 Mustangs in Europe during 2019, a three per cent increase year-on-year, with 1,300 sold in the UK. The Ford Mustang is also offered in India in 401-hp GT 5.0 V8 Fastback guise.

The line-up for the Ford Mustang offered for customers includes fastback and convertible body styles in global markets, with a choice of the new 449-hp 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmissions, and 291-hp 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission.

The special edition Mustang BULLITT, featuring an enhanced 460-hp 5.0-litre V8 engine, is offered in fastback body style with a choice of Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green exterior colours, and unique exterior and interior details.

Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company, said, “We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants. From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”