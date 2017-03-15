Force India F1 Team Gets New Livery

The Force India Formula 1 team have got a new look to their VJM10 Formula 1 car competing in the 2017 season. This year’s challenger has now received a new pink livery following the partnership agreement between the team and BWT (Best Water Technology) Group.

The VJM10 has now switched colours from what was seen in pre-season testing and instead will be racing in pink, magenta and silver colours to mark the beginning of their relationship with the Austrian water brand. The new colours will make their début at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 26 March.

Dr Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director said, “The arrival of BWT in Formula 1 is huge news and represents one of the most significant partnerships in our 10-year history. It’s a sign of how far we have come as a team with our strong results and completes a solid commercial performance over the winter. For 2017 our cars will sport a vibrant new colour scheme with a smart matte finish. Changing the colour of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent from BWT as they begin their relationship with the sport of Formula 1.”

BWT CEO Andreas Weißenbacher, on BWT’s decision to sponsor a Formula 1 team, says: “The collaboration with Sahara Force India is an important part of our brand-globalisation strategy and will dynamically increase awareness of our brand around the world. We share with Formula 1 – the premier league of motor sport – the passion we show every day in trying to achieve the best possible standards for our elixir of life, H 2 O, enabling us to meet the demanding requirements for quality, health, safety and hygiene and drive the development of new technologies.”

Along with the new paint finish the drivers will also be using new BWT pink helmets, said to complement the new pink paint of the race car.

Here is what former Force India driver Nico Hülkenberg had to say:

Now you finally understand why I left Force India. #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/02Yh2foari — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) March 14, 2017

Story: Sahej Patheja