FEBRUARY 2017

Let Us Hope for Better Times

THE INDIAN economy has witnessed a dip following demonetisation and along with that car sales are at an eight-year low. The government is going to present the Union Budget this month and everybody is hoping that it will be a budget that will boost the economy. It is not that people buy cars by paying in cash but just the market sentiment is at an all-time low. The used car market, on the other hand, has crashed because most of the used cars are bought and sold in cash.

Last month I did a drive to Rajasthan and the queues at the toll plazas were found to be neverending, the main cause being that people, mostly truck drivers, were paying toll with their credit-cards. A er waiting for half an hour to 45 minutes the toll plaza personnel let you proceed without paying the toll.

The other day I saw a driving school instructor teaching a student how to drive and made the student jump a tra ic signal. What can you expect of new drivers coming on the roads if this is what they are being taught? Things will not change until and unless we change our attitude and show a little concern for other road-users, whether pedestrians, two-wheeler riders or other drivers. People don’t even think twice before going down the wrong way, cutting islands or breaking tra ic signals.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA



For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription