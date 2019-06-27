Facelifted Audi Q7 revealed.

The latest iteration of Audi’s seven-seater, the Q7 has been revealed and it now combines styling enhancements with the drivetrain and infotainment advances introduced in its Q8 counterpart.

An updated Audi Q7 has been revealed by the German car manufacturer. The new Audi Q7 makes a technological leap to fall in line with its Q8 counterpart by taking on board the latest engine updates, mild hybrid drivetrain developments and cabin digitalisation.

The new seven-seater Audi Q7 carries forward the current design language of the company. The Q7 features a large octagonal single-frame grille with its six upright slats, giving the car a powerful presence on road. The car features Matrix LED technology as standard in Sport, S line and Black Edition versions, with availability of an optional upgrade to HD Matrix LED units with Audi laser light reserved for the more premium Vorsprung-trim. At the rear the car features a set of flat LED tail-lamps, connected by a single chrome strip, which neatly divides the car’s tail in two halves. The new Audi Q7 will come with alloy wheels measuring 20 inches in the S line, 21 inches in the Black Edition and 22 inches in the Vorsprung.

The new Audi Q7 will be available with a choice of two 3.0-litre diesel engines at launch, and will be followed by a petrol unit and, later on a plug-in hybrid model. All of the engines in the Audi Q7 are coupled to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The 48-V mild hybrid technology will come as standard in the car and will play a major role in improving the overall efficiency of the engine.

Inside, the new Audi Q7 now gets rid of the MMI central knob controller and swaps it with a full touchscreen interface with a dual-screen layout, featuring a main screen of 10.1 inches. The driver will be able to regulate the climate control and vehicle settings via the lower screen, while the upper screen will take care of audio, navigation and other functions. The car comes with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system as standard, with an availability of optional heads-up display.

Audi have substantially enhanced the dynamic facets of the Q7. The latest car comes with all-wheel-steering as standard. The car will also feature adaptive air suspension. The car can be adjusted to seven different driving profiles according to the driver’s need via Audi’s drive select dynamic system.

As of now the new Audi Q7 is available to order in the UK from September, with first deliveries expectant to start in October. We expect the updated Q7 to hit our shores sometime next year.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee