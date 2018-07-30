Exclusive: Bentley Continental GT Launched In India

Bentley Motors have brought in the all-new, third-generation Continental GT to India starting from Rs 3.70 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Continental GT picks up the baton for the model line that was around for a while. It steps in with a design language heavily taken from the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept. Not only is it lighter, but it also comes with more power from its new 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbo petrol engine, as well as a slew of customization choices, which elevate the price of the car to around Rs 4.5 crore before tax and further personalization, including a choice of premium audio systems. Under the skin, a 48-volt electrical system is the base for the Dynamic Ride System adaptive chassis. The LED Matrix headlamps with sharply designed edges are another highlight.

The new 6.0-litre W12 TSI produces a former GT Speed-rivalling 635 PS and 900 Nm, which goes through an all-new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission powering an all-wheel drive system. It hits 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and gets up to 333 km/h.

Customers may also choose the Mulliner Driving Specification that adds a more sporting look to the car with 22-inch lightweight forged alloy wheels, unique ‘diamond in diamond’ quilting, embroidered Bentley emblems, additional veneer options, a jewelled-finish fuel filler, sports pedals and indented leather headliner. Personalized stitching in the front and rear of the car and tread-plates are also on offer.

Story: Jim Gorde