Evolution to Amplify Emotion: New Lamborghini Huracán EVO Revealed



Lamborghini have unveiled their latest update to the Huracán. The new model packs more power and enhanced aerodynamics than the previous model.

The Lamborghini Huracán has been around since 2014 and has seen its competitors releasing new models with more power or either new technology from their forced-induction motors. The Huracán is among the few that retains its purity by continuing with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 now delivering Performante-level performance 640 PS and 600 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Huracán retains its dry weight of 1,422 kg despite the changes. The new Huracán EVO can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds with 0-200 dispatched in 9.0 seconds. Braking figures are equally impressive with 100-0 km/h done in 31.9 m and a top speed of over 325 km/h.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO now features the rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring systems working on all-four wheels. The addition of the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), a central processing unit controlling every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour, integrates the car’s dynamic system and set-up to anticipate the next move required by the driver. The Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI), a set of accelerators and gyroscope sensors located in the car’s centre of gravity, has been enhanced to level 2.0. The magneto-rheological suspension has also been updated to what Lamborghini claim is level 2.0. The updated LPI system now works with an enhanced, advanced traction control system, allowing traction to be directed to a single wheel if required. There has been an enhancement to the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) to provide a more responsive feel, which is now coupled to the rear-wheel steering to ensure more agility.

Along with the changes under the skin, Lamborghini have also made subtle changes to the styling on Huracán EVO. The new design adds to the aerodynamic superiority of the car. The new front bumper is lower and gives the car a meaner and more assertive stance, More importantly, the bumper also increases the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. The rear of the Huracán EVO draws similarities from the Huracán GT3 racer and Huracán Performante with the lighter sport exhausts positioned high up in the rear bumper and a slotted spoiler providing enhanced airflow.

A new 8.4-inch HMI captive touchscreen has been added to the centre console just above the start/stop button taking care of the connectivity and functions including infotainment. The new infotainment system also multi-finger gesture control and voice control.

The new Lamborghini Huracán EVO was presented in Arancio Xanto, a new four-layer colour. And new 20-inch Aesir rims, dedicated to the EVO, complemented by Pirelli P-Zero tyres. The first customer deliveries for the Lamborghini EVO will commence in spring 2019 with prices starting at £165,256 (Rs 1.48 crore) but once it makes its way to India expect the price to start around Rs 3.75 crore (expected, ex-showroom) without options.

Story: Sahej Patheja