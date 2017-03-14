Countdown to the Launch of the New Honda WR-V



Honda have launched the website for the incoming WR-V. The website currently features a live countdown to the launch of the new car from the Japanese manufacturer.

The launch date for the new Honda WR-V has been set for 16 March. The WR-V is a compact urban crossover which is based on the existing Honda Jazz. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine producing 90 PS, with a five-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels. The WR-V also has a diesel option which is 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel producing 100 PS, with power flowing through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Story: Sahej Patheja