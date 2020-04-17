Coronavirus: Morris Garages India Explore Cabin Sterilisation Technology

Morris Garages have partnered with Medklinn to explore their Cerafusion technology to deliver a cleaner and safer in-car experience.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris Garages in India generously donated Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram, Haryana and Halol, Gujarat to battle the outbreak of the virus. They are now making more efforts and this time focusing towards sterilisation of their Indian products – MG Hector and the MG ZS EV.

MG India have partnered with a Singapore-based company, Medklinn that specializes in air-purification and sterilisation systems. The Cerafusion technology that they are exploring enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car’s cabin. It leverages active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms – naturally and without any chemicals. The solution does not only eliminate bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin but also sterilises its various surfaces. This, in turn, ensures the health and well-being of the passengers.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to innovation and safety, we are partnering with Medklinn, one of the top global players in this domain, to explore world-class cabin sterilisation solution in our vehicles. We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment. As a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights our readiness for the ‘new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.”

This is a great initiative from MG Motor in India to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. They have also taken other measures to ensure safety during these difficult times. The launch of the Disinfect and Deliver initiative ensures car deliveries and test drives to a customers home under a completely sanitised process. The staff at its dealerships have also been trained to take all the necessary steps to make sure that the showrooms and service stations are sanitised at all times.