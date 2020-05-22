Coronavirus: BS6 Maruti Suzuki New Car Special Offer

India’s leading car-maker brings flexible loan offer on new BS6 Maruti Suzuki cars with the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme which allows customers to pay EMIs after two months of availing the car loan.



To come up with a compelling offer, Maruti Suzuki have partnered with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (CIFCL), and are providing customised auto retail financing solutions to new BS6 Maruti Suzuki car buyers. The partnership is offering upto 90 per cent on-road funding, longer repayment tenure and even higher The ‘Buy Now Pay Later” which is an easy financing option to improve buying sentiments which has been on a decline for some time now.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has had a crippling effect on the country’s economy and caused severe resource crunch across industries. At the same time, many families are hoping to purchase new cars for their daily commute to maintain social distancing in the future as well. Gauging the situation, Maruti Suzuki have introduced the new ‘Buy Now Pay Later Offer’ which allows customers to start paying the EMIs after 60 days of loan disbursement. Maruti Suzuki hope that the two-month deferment of EMI will encourage potential new car buyers to make the purchase now and avail the offer of being debt-free for the next couple of months. The only thing to keep in mind is that this offer is only available on select Maruti Suzuki car models and will be applicable on loan disbursement till 30 June. (Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift BS6 Launching Soon)

Speaking on the customer-centric initiative, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “Customers have always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s efforts of making personal mobility accessible. The partnership with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance company Limited will boost convenience by offering customized retail financing to the customers. It is aimed to offer comfort to buyers who may have faced liquidity crunch during the COVID-19 lockdown. I am sure that the ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer’ will encourage customers towards car purchase without putting immediate extra pressure on their pockets.”



Earlier, Maruti Suzuki announced the re-opening of their car dealerships with high levels of sanitation and hygiene. India’s leading car manufacturer had received government approval to open some of their showrooms and touchpoints, and with the guidelines in place, they are now functional and have begun deliveries of new cars as well. Like most car brands, Maruti Suzuki is also encouraging customers to use their digital platforms for a safer experience. Customers may now complete the purchase of a new vehicle and accessories online itself. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR based EV Spotted)