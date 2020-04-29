Car Makers Opt For Online Sales During Covid-19

The automobile industry, just like the rest of the world, is in a worrisome state during the reign of Covid-19. Many top auto manufacturers have now started with online sales and contactless deliveries for customers in the market for a new vehicle.

We earlier brought you Mercedes-Benz’s venture down this path and now more big brands, including BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen, have joined the bandwagon. However, while this may help, some buyers may still be strangulated by the economic situation facing occupants of planet Earth. The reason for this move is not just based for the period of the current lockdown, but, in consideration of the fact that it could stay until long after, as a contactless business will be the way for the foreseeable future. Understandably so.

Also read: Get A Star Online with #MercFromHome

BMW have recently hyped up their range with launches including the X4, X5 and X7 SUVs which we were very happy with as well as their stunning luxury sedans such as the new 3 Series and 7 Series as well as the upcoming awaited 8 Series. Honda, too, have recently launched BS6 iterations of their cars, including the new Amaze, City and the new Civic, that have seen positive reviews for the company. A new BS6 Jazz and WR-V are on the cards, with pre-bookings having opened up. Volkswagen have stepped up their game with the T-Roc, that has been selling like hotcakes in the country, as well as the Tiguan Allspace.

Customers, whether in the market for a new vehicle or not, have been making their views fairly open for contactless purchasing of vehicles according to international surveys. This move does make sense too, as the automobile, is one of the last major needs to join in on online purchasing, which sports everything from food and clothing to educational degrees.

We do expect other companies to follow suit with online selling of their products as once again this will be the most feasible way for the coming future. We shall keep you updated with further happenings as we soon as we know more.