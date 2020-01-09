Car India Reader’s Choice Award 2020

The readers are the reason why Car India has grown into a powerhouse for four-wheeler content. Thus, when it comes to awarding a truly competent four-wheeler, your input is crucial. This award is completely decided by you. Let us know which of these cars you believe should win the award this year. And, as always, we have some special surprises for a few lucky participants.

To nominate your choice for the Car India Readers Choice Award and stand a chance to win, send an e-mail to ciawards@nextgenpublishing.net with your choice mentioned in the subject line. Voting is open till 31 January 2020. The winner of the Reader’s Choice Award will be announced in the March 2019 issue.

Here are the nominees this year:































































Some special prizes from Car India are up for grabs so get out there and vote!

* Dear manufacturers, please ensure that employees and other associated personnel refrain from participating in this vote so as to maintain the integrity of this award.