Car India Concludes Swift ICOTY Drive

Car India was part of the Swift ICOTY Drive to celebrate the Maruti Suzuki Swift being awarded the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2019. This is the third time the Swift has won the award and Maruti Suzuki decided to mark the occasion by collaborating with all the jury member publications of this award to trace the word ‘Swift’ across India.

We contributed to the letter ‘f’ and set off from Hyderabad to nearby Nizamabad in order to achieve this. We started in a bright red Swift early in the morning in the capital of Telangana State, exploring the area surrounding Hussein Sagar along the Necklace Road. From here we headed to the heart of the old town and Hyderabad’s most iconic monument – the Charminar. This beautiful and legendary structure was built in 1591, and we got to take the Swift fairly close to the monument with the help of the in-car navigation.

Next on the list was another old monument – the Qutub Shahi Tombs. Getting to these staggering tombs meant taking a few by-lanes and back alleys, all accomplished with ease thanks to the Swift’s sorted steering.

After this, we headed off towards the highway and our destination of Nizamabad. The highway run was quickly completed thanks to the Swift’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder VVT petrol engine which prudes 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque, and provided ample go to quickly dispatch this section of the journey. On reaching Nizamabad, we checked out the Nizamabad Fort, the Ashok Sagar and famous Sri Neelakanteshwar Swamy Temple before calling an end to our journey.

The Swift ICOTY drive served to highlight the immense capabilities of the premium hatch from Maruti Suzuki. On this journey, we experienced just why the top automotive journalists marked the Swift as the best car to come out in the year 2018.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Review